Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,020 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 150,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

