Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 21.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Metals

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of Power Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

