Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $34.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

