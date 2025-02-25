Cactus (WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $277.59 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.