Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,675 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources comprises 5.4% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Integra Resources worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRG. Cormark raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Integra Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

