Schoolcraft Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

