Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $45.14 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

