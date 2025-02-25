Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 1,250 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

