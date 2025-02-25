Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

