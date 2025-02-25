Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

