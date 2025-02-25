SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,110,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
