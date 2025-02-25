Curis (CRIS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.36) per share and revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

