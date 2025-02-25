FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS QJUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

