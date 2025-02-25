Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/21/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/13/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
  • 2/13/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
  • 1/24/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
  • 1/20/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/10/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2025 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 12/27/2024 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

IPG stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.