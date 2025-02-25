Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 334,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

