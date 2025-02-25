Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.