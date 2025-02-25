Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Buys $71,721.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTDR opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

