Semler Scientific (SMLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.