Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SLYG opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
