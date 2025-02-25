IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.28 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day moving average of $527.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

