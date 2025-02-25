TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,230 ($53.38) and last traded at GBX 4,230 ($53.38), with a volume of 7687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,135 ($52.18).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,342.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,062.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

Further Reading

