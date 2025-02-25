Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

