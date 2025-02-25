Addison Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

