Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
