Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

