Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $14,398,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154,921 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

