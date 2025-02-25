Addison Advisors LLC Buys 857 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

