Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 17th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

BEI.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,769. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.37. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$59.53 and a 1 year high of C$91.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.50.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.76 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.98. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

