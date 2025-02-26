Block (NYSE:XYZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,056,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 7,373,229 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $62.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,325. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,288 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 1,538,849 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,255,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Block by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 503,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

