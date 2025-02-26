Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 14th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 333,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
