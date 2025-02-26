Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 14th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 333,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.