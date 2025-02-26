Fjell Capital LLC Invests $454,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $210.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

