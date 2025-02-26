Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5,124.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
