Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

