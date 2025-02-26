Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF makes up 12.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 408.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 345,085 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 260,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,203 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDV stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

