Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.