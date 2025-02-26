Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.