Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announced on February 21, 2025, that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will purchase an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock as part of its previously announced $1 billion share repurchase program.

According to the filing, on February 24, 2025, the company is scheduled to pay the repurchase price and receive common stock with an aggregate value equal to 80% of the repurchase price, based on the closing share price on February 21, 2025. The final determination of the total number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the common stock during the term of the agreement, with adjustments including a discount and other terms as stipulated in the agreement. Final settlement of the accelerated share repurchase is expected to occur no later than the second quarter of 2025.

The agreement represents a key component of the company’s broader share repurchase strategy and reaffirms its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Additionally, the filing included an attached corporate presentation outlining forward-looking statements regarding prospects and plans, including discussions of strategies, product development, and potential future partnerships. The presentation emphasized that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

The filing was duly signed by Darrell C. Sherman, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

