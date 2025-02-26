Expro Group Reports 2024 Financial Results; MAIA Biotechnology Announces $1.43 Million Private Placement

On February 25, 2025, Expro Group Holdings N.V. filed an 8‑K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The filing noted that the company has posted a presentation on its website under “Investor Relations” and updated its Interactive Analyst Center with the latest financial results. Management also indicated plans to participate in upcoming investor meetings, offering additional insights into the company’s performance.

In an attached exhibit to the filing, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.—a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer—announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for a non‑brokered private placement. Under the terms of the offering, approximately 952,300 shares of common stock will be sold at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, with each share offered together with a warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.85. The warrants are set to be exercisable one year following issuance and will remain in effect for six years. MAIA Biotechnology expects the private placement to close on or about February 26, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to the exhibit, the gross proceeds from this offering are anticipated to be approximately $1.43 million, prior to offering expenses. In addition, the company closed a separate private placement of approximately $2.7 million earlier on February 24, 2025. Taken together, the aggregate gross proceeds from both offerings are expected to be about $4.1 million, which MAIA Biotechnology intends to use to support early-stage development costs for Part C of its Phase 2 THIO‑101 clinical trial and to bolster working capital.

Both filings underscore that the respective transactions are being conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws. Expro Group’s filing primarily focused on its financial results and investor communications, while MAIA Biotechnology’s attached exhibit provided detailed disclosure of its private placement transaction.

Quinn P. Fanning, Chief Financial Officer of Expro Group, signed the filing on behalf of the company, affirming its accuracy under the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors are encouraged to review the full filings on the companies’ websites for further details and updates regarding these announcements.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

