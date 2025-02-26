Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.9 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $151.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

