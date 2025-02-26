Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $683.62. 15,609,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.09 and a 200-day moving average of $591.24.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 39,793,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $16.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

