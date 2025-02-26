Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 5,138,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

