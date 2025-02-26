Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

