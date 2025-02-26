Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,029,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,872,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,820,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.78. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

