Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 29.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after buying an additional 479,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after buying an additional 214,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AptarGroup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 108,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $147.82 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

