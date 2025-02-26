Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

