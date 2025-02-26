Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

ZBRA opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.09 and its 200-day moving average is $373.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

