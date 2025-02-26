BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

