AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

