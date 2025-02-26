Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 4.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

