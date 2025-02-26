Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of IHYF opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
