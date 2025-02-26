Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.