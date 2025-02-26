Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

