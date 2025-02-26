Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in the competitive video gaming industry, which includes game developers, esports teams, tournament organizers, and streaming platforms. Investors in these stocks are betting on the growth of competitive gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment and on innovations that drive the industry forward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 1,351,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,459. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 408,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,984. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. 87,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.97. 29,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.05. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 414,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,386. The company has a market capitalization of $214.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.98. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

